Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 812,298 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 1.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $59,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,906,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,500,000 after acquiring an additional 207,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,541,000 after buying an additional 103,230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,991,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,076,000 after buying an additional 426,192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,475,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,383,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,823,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,673,000 after buying an additional 559,653 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

HDB stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

