Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Purchases 33,204 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up approximately 3.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $164,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $752.20 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $545.00 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $749.81 and a 200-day moving average of $725.59.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

