Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 9,228 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 6.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $279,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $318.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.61. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

