Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Trading Up 2.3%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) shares were up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.46. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94.

About Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF)

Intermediate Capital Group Plc is a fund management and investment company, which engages in the provision of mezzanine finance, leveraged credit, minority equity, and management of third party funds. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Investments, Capital Market Investments, Real Asset Investments, and Secondary Investments.

