International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.99. The company had a trading volume of 62,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average of $136.32. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

