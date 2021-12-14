International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 592,100 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the November 15th total of 4,039,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

OTCMKTS BABWF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

