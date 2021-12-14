International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $165.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.19.

NYSE:IFF opened at $146.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.37. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 243.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 850.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

