Internet of People (IOP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 66.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet of People has a total market cap of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded down 68.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet of People Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

