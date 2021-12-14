Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITRK. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($87.27) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($74.53) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($73.34) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,569.83 ($73.61).

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,660 ($74.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,188.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,174.24. The company has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.46. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,724 ($62.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,306 ($83.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

