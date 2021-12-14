IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,335 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in IntriCon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in IntriCon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in IntriCon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 372,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. IntriCon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $142.08 million, a P/E ratio of 155.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

