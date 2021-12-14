Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,815 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $40,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $668.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $616.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $357.69 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $189.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

