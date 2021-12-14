Invesco Ltd. Buys 11,536 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Epizyme by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Epizyme by 84,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPZM opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. Epizyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

