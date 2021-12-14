Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period.

NYSE PNI opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

