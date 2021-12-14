Invesco Ltd. Has $566,000 Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 561,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Enel Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 940,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 150,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 85,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 730,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

ENIC opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.88. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENIC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

