Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,424 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 0.14. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. Wedbush upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

