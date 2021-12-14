Invesco Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

