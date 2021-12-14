Invesco Ltd. Sells 356,987 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 91.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $160,000.

TVTX stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $934,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

