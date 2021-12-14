Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Down 72.7% in November

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the November 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. 613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,999. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $13.98.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,732 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 43,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 844,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.