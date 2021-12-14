Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Down 72.7% in November

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the November 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:IQI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. 613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,999. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $13.98.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
