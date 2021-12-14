Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Facebook by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Facebook by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,422,638 shares of company stock valued at $482,446,187. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.38. The stock has a market cap of $930.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.