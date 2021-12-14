Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.6% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock opened at $260.07 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.84. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.