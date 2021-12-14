Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases 151 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

