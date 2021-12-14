Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases 251 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.96.

NYSE DIS opened at $150.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 138.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.65. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

