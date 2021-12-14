Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dollarama (DOL)

Dollarama (TSE: DOL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/9/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

12/9/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$66.00.

11/29/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$63.00 to C$64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$59.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.81. Dollarama Inc. has a 12 month low of C$46.56 and a 12 month high of C$60.87. The stock has a market cap of C$17.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

In related news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$351,241.80. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total value of C$287,113.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77. Insiders sold a total of 129,052 shares of company stock worth $7,268,572 in the last quarter.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

