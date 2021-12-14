Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 11,998 call options on the company. This is an increase of 11,663% compared to the typical volume of 102 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 72,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

