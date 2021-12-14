Investors Research Corp Makes New $63,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,528,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,167,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $19,731,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,086,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,017,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.22.

