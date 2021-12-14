IO Biotech Inc’s (NASDAQ:IOBT) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

IO Biotech’s (NASDAQ:IOBT) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 15th. IO Biotech had issued 7,150,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,100,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During IO Biotech’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IOBT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IOBT stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

