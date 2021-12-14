IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 74.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,807 shares during the period. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

