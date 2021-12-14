IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 74.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,807 shares during the period. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

