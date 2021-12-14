iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

CMF opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

