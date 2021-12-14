iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.29. The company had a trading volume of 63,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,129. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

