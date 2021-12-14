iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $190,759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

