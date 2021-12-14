iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lowered by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,481 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88.

