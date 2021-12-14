iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Boosted by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,161 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 9.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $24,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,267.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,077,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $105.17 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $108.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

