iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) Shares Acquired by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 5.52% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 172,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 198,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.