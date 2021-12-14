iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 746.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 963.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $44.11.

