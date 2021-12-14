iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 107,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,513,694 shares.The stock last traded at $63.75 and had previously closed at $66.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

