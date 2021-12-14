iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $216.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.88 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

