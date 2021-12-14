iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $189.88 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

