iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.95 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

