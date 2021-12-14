iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ballentine Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $174,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. EQ LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $467.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $459.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $363.38 and a 12 month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.