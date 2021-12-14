iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Cut by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

