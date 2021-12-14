iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,794 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.