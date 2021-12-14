iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.44, but opened at $36.60. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 2,817 shares traded.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.
In related news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $120,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $670,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.97 and a beta of 1.55.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.