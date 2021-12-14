iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.44, but opened at $36.60. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 2,817 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In related news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $120,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $670,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.97 and a beta of 1.55.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

