IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby Sells 3,614 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ISEE opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

