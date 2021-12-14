Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 955.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IZOZF opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. Izotropic has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

Get Izotropic alerts:

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.