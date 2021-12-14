Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 955.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:IZOZF opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. Izotropic has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.31.
Izotropic Company Profile
