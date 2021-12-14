J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 73 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. CX Institutional boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $218.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.27 and a 200 day moving average of $189.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $219.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

