J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $308,000 Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

IIPR stock opened at $245.97 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.91 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.45 and its 200-day moving average is $231.29. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $260,648. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.