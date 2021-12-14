J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $5,760,526.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,192,456 shares of company stock valued at $58,356,230 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

