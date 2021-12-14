J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,723 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 742,355 shares of company stock worth $122,201,567. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.87.

Shares of NET stock opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of -207.18 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

