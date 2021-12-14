J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,280 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at about $671,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at 11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.13. RocketLab has a 52-week low of 9.50 and a 52-week high of 21.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 21.60.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

