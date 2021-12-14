Jabodon PT Co. Buys Shares of 80,422 New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,422 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000. New Relic accounts for approximately 2.4% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jabodon PT Co. owned approximately 0.12% of New Relic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 66.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth about $245,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,812. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEWR traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.54. 8,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.14. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. New Relic’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

